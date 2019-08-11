Services
Fine, Jerry August 10, 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by beloved wife, Paula Fine, loving daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie (Peter) Clifford and Alyson (Randy) Kaiser and cherished granddaughters, Sydney and Lizzie Kaiser, Nadia Clifford and Josie, his devoted four-legged companion. Brother of Jean (the late Michael) Dixon and brother-in-law of Beatrice (the late Erwin) Lieberman and Jacquelyn Strellis. Further survived by other relatives and many dear friends and colleagues. Jerry was retired as partner at RitzHolman CPAs and a board member of many professional and not-for-profit organizations. Funeral Services 11:00 AM on Tues, Aug. 13, 2019 at Congregation Emanu-El B'Ne Jeshurun, 2020 W. Brown Deer Road. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Rabbi Dudley Weinberg Library at Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun are greatly appreciated. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Homes (414) 276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
