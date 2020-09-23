1/1
South Milwaukee - Jerry Hillestad of South Milwaukee passed suddenly and too soon on Friday, Sept. 18th at the age of 58, and is now reunited with his father Alroy. He is survived by his mother Loretta, his brothers Buck, Tom, Bob and Randy, other extended family and friends, along with a host of peers at Penatair where he worked for many years. Jerry was a quiet, modest, and humble man wanting to be remembered simply as a dependable employee, a decent golfer and fisherman, and an avid gardener. A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held at Piece of Mind Funeral Home 5325 W. Greenfield Ave, West Milwaukee, WI on Monday 9/28 from 4:00 - 6:00. RIP my brother.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
