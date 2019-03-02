|
|
Horner, Jerry Jerry Horner, one of the world's cherished and influential classical musicians and mentors, has passed away at age 83. The humble son of a fisherman, Jerry Horner rose to perform on the greatest stages in the classical music world. Early in his career, he was the principal violist of the Houston, Dallas and Pittsburgh Symphonies. In these orchestras, he led the viola sections under renowned conductors Leopold Stokowski, Sir John Barbirolli, Donald Johanos, and William Steinberg. He appeared as soloist more than fifty times with these and other orchestras. In the last half of his career, he devoted himself to chamber music as the violist with the Vermeer, Claremont, Berkshire, Toledo, and New Arts Quartets. He spent twenty years as the violist of the Fine Arts Quartet, which was in residence at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. As a mentor and teacher, he held professorships at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Indiana University, Bloomington, Northern Illinois University, The North Carolina School of the Arts and the University of Pittsburgh. A master teacher, Jerry Horner gave freely of himself to help other string quartets find their sound, and to express themselves musically. The Penderecki, Kodaly, Eder, Jose White, Villiers, Tiberius, Montclaire, Graffe Quartets, and many others, sought his mentorship and guidance as they launched their international careers. Likewise, many dedicated orchestra players around the world studied with Jerry Horner. Determined to promote the love and joy of classical music, Jerry Horner also co-founded and co-developed a model of string academies and pedagogical approaches that taught young children in the inner cities in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and in Bloomington, Indiana, to share in the life of beautiful music making. This model of string instruction has been replicated around the world. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Jerry Horner traveled the world and made good friends everywhere. A lover of food, wine, art, music, and conversation, he was a true global citizen. Good friends everywhere will miss him at their dinner tables. He leaves behind his loving wife, Margaret Clements, two children, Lynn and Alan Horner, and Alan's wife, Nancy Higgins Horner. His sisters, brother, and their families: Vicki and Charles Whaley, Jill and Rich Hughes, and Jack and Roberta Horner, mourn his loss. The legions of students and friends he has influenced around the globe both celebrate his life and grieve his passing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a fund that will create a residency for a string quartet to promote and perform one of the greatest repertoires known to man. Donations can be made through a link on his website: Jerryhorner.com. Celebration of life concert will be announced at www.allencares.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2019