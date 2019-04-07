Services
Jerry J. Zarcone Notice
Zarcone, Jerry J. Age 63. Passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. Beloved father of Laura "Lala" Zarcone. Dear brother of Maryann (Greg) Pliss and Joanne (Karl) Jacobs. Further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends & fellow musicians. Preceded in death by his parents, Phillip & Mary Zarcone; brother John Zarcone and sister Carol Korleski. Visistation at Hartson Funeral Home on Sunday, April 14th from 4-6 PM. Funeral service 6 PM. See the funeral home website for more information on Jerry's life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019
