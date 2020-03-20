|
|
Retired SGT Jerry Lee Votaw
Milwaukee - DOB 3/21/1948
Sored high with His Vietnam Brothers on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Zablocki Medical Center at the age of 71 years. He was the beloved husband of Carletta for 15 years. He was born in LaCrosse WI to Thala Blasezyk and Luther Roy Votaw. He was the loving father of Michael (Ahna) & Lisa. Proud Grandfather of Malayna, Mariyah, MaKenna, Miles & Liam. Survived by his sister Nancy (Lee) Bammert. Pre-deceased by his brother Richard and his sisters Ruth Terry Bammert, Carole A Hardy; Pamela De Buhr & Donna Lex.
Jerry was a loving Husband; Father; Stepfather; Grand-Pa; Brother and friend. He was a humble man, much loved by all he met. Jerry will be dearly missed by many relatives, friends and Military Brothers.
Jerry graduated West Div. High School Milwaukee WI; enlisted with ARMY 1966 to become a Paratrooper. He was assigned to the 82nd HHC Eco 1/505; then transferred to the Screaming Eagles 101st Airborne Div. 1/502 and became a squad leader on 4.2" Mortar; later to become a Forward Observer SGT E-5
Jerry was a proud and honored Vietnam Veteran. He was presented with the Purple Heart Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/Silver Star, Combat Infantryman Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Parachutist Badge, Expert Badge w//automatic Rifle Medal and Marksman Badge w/Rifle Medal
Jerry retired from the Zablocki Medical Center after 20 years of service.
Jerry served as president of the Old Abe Chapter of Wisconsin; Finance Officer of MOPH Chapter 818; Member of the 101st Airborne Association; Member of the Wisconsin Vietnam Vets Chapter One; Member of the . He joined Old Abe Chapter members with his brothers of Wisconsin Veteran Chapter III for Winterfest and was one of many who were quilted at this annual event in New Glarus WI.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Services and interment will be held at Union Grove Military Cemetery.., Union Grove. Date & Time TBA
Peace of Mind Funeral & Cremation Services provided services.
AIRBORNE ALL THE WAY
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020