Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
7520 W. Lapham St.
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
7520 W. Lapham St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Chesky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry M. Chesky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry M. Chesky Notice
Jerry M. Chesky

West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, October 20, 2019, age 86 years. Beloved husband of Bonnie (nee Lynch). Dear father of Linda Chesky and Pamela Freybler. Loving grandfather of Erin Brophy and Emerson Freybler. Brother-in-law of Irene Long, David (Joanne) and Kenneth Lynch. Special uncle of Holly (Terry) Cogswell and Scott Archer. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, October 28, 2019 at First United Methodist Church (7520 W. Lapham St.) at 1 PM until time of Funeral Service at 3 PM. Retired employee of Equifax. Member of the First United Methodist Church Senior League. Jerry was an active bridge and cribbage player. He was always willing to lend a hand and use his skills to help others. He delighted in telling jokes and that gift will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the First United Methodist Church appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline