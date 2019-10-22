|
Jerry M. Chesky
West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, October 20, 2019, age 86 years. Beloved husband of Bonnie (nee Lynch). Dear father of Linda Chesky and Pamela Freybler. Loving grandfather of Erin Brophy and Emerson Freybler. Brother-in-law of Irene Long, David (Joanne) and Kenneth Lynch. Special uncle of Holly (Terry) Cogswell and Scott Archer. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, October 28, 2019 at First United Methodist Church (7520 W. Lapham St.) at 1 PM until time of Funeral Service at 3 PM. Retired employee of Equifax. Member of the First United Methodist Church Senior League. Jerry was an active bridge and cribbage player. He was always willing to lend a hand and use his skills to help others. He delighted in telling jokes and that gift will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the First United Methodist Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019