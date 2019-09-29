Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Michael Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Michael Coleman Notice
Jerry Michael Coleman

Oconomowoc - Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 72 years, surrounded by his family and friends. Loving husband of Karolyn (nee Kobee). Dear father of Preston, Brenna, Devry (Tim) Topolovec, Serena (Jason) Hughes and Haley (fiancé Joe Knueppel). Grandpa of Cole and Ava Topolovec, Ashlynn, Brynnlee and Camrynn Hughes. Dearest uncle of Richard, David, Andrew and Robert Coleman and Mark and Nicholas Moreno. He is also survived by other relatives and dear friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Maryann Coleman and by his brother Robert (Anna) Coleman.

Visitation will be held at HARDER FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, October 3, from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Private Interment at La Belle Cemetery, Oconomowoc.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's name to the Oconomowoc Food Pantry, P.O. Box 832, Oconomowoc, WI., 53066, are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline