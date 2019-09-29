|
|
Jerry Michael Coleman
Oconomowoc - Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 72 years, surrounded by his family and friends. Loving husband of Karolyn (nee Kobee). Dear father of Preston, Brenna, Devry (Tim) Topolovec, Serena (Jason) Hughes and Haley (fiancé Joe Knueppel). Grandpa of Cole and Ava Topolovec, Ashlynn, Brynnlee and Camrynn Hughes. Dearest uncle of Richard, David, Andrew and Robert Coleman and Mark and Nicholas Moreno. He is also survived by other relatives and dear friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Maryann Coleman and by his brother Robert (Anna) Coleman.
Visitation will be held at HARDER FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, October 3, from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Private Interment at La Belle Cemetery, Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's name to the Oconomowoc Food Pantry, P.O. Box 832, Oconomowoc, WI., 53066, are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019