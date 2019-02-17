Resources
Feldman, DDS, Jerry S. Jerry S. Feldman, 79, of Pittsboro, NC, formerly of Milwaukee found peace after a short illness, on February 12, 2019. Jerry was born in Sheboygan, WI, the son of the late Harry and Estelle Feldman. He was a 1964 graduate of Marquette University School of Dentistry where he served on the faculty as an instructor. He was also on the faculty of MATC in the School of Dental Hygiene. He proudly served as a captain in the US Air Force from 1964 thru 1967. Jerry, along with his wife, Elizabeth Cuneo, DDS founded the Mayfair Dental Group where he practiced until his retirement. Survivors include his wife Elizabeth and children Andrew, Bettina Cuneo, Pia Cuneo (Peter Foley deceased); three grandchildren; his sister Judy (Chuck) Holzman; nieces; nephews; and many friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Jerry can be made to the Kidney Cancer Association or a .
