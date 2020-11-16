Jerry W. SutherlandWest Allis - Our Lord Embraced Jerry into heaven on Friday, November 13th 2020 at the age of 73 years. Jerry was known for being humble of heart and was a shining light of his 12 year journey with Parkinson's and dementia. He graduated from Boy's Tech Milwaukee in 1965 with a degree in masonry from Local 8. He was a dedicated employee of Miller Brewing Company Local 9 for 19 years. Jerry leaves behind his loving wife of 31 years, Janice, and children Robert (Holly) and Jerilynn Sutherland, and Jeff (Jeaneen), Brian (Mary), and Greg (Marilyn) Teschendorf and Kimberly (Bob) Bohmann. He was a proud papa to 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Jerry was the brother of Lois (Marv) Malak and the late Dolores (Lloyd) Anderson. Also survived by many other family members and relatives. The family would like to extend special thanks to his doctor, Alina Petculescu, and the dedicated staff led by Doris Russ that cared for Jerry while he was at Village at Manor Park. Private services will be held with family Thursday, November 19, 2020. Livestream is available for the service on Thursday at 11:00 am on Youtube code SJE-Greenfield.