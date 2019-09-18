|
|
Jess Stephen Levin
Scottsdale, AZ - Jess Stephen Levin, 73, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ surrounded by family. He was born in Racine, WI January 12, 1946, son of Harold and Pearl Levin. After graduating from Horlick High School in 1964, Jess attended UW-Madison and graduated in 1968. For 35 years, Jess served as the President, CEO and Chairman of the Bank of Elmwood located in Racine, WI. He was a past Director and President of the Wisconsin Bankers Association. Throughout his career, Jess received various awards for his work in and dedication to the Racine community. A lifelong Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow, Jess was a member of both the Racine and Scottsdale Rotary Clubs.
Jess was a longtime resident of Fox Point, WI until retiring to Scottsdale, AZ in 2011. He was a past member of the University Club and North Shore Country Club. In his free time, Jess enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid sports fan and a long-time season ticket holder for the Badgers, Brewers and Bucks.
Jess is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ellen of Scottsdale, AZ; children Jonathan (Sarah) Levin of Scottsdale, AZ, Adam (Jessi) Levin of Phoenix, AZ, and Jason Levin of Milwaukee, WI; two grandchildren, Ella and Max Levin of Scottsdale, AZ; sister Barbara (David) Behnke of San Jose, CA; nephew Joe (Danita) Behnke of San Jose, CA; and brother-in-law Steve Goldfine of Duluth, MN. Jess was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ilene Levin.
Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, 2 p.m. at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association, Racine Community Foundation, Zeta Beta Tau Foundation, or one's favorite charity have been suggested. SINAI MORTUARY, 4538 N. 16th St., Phoenix, AZ (602) 248-0030 Please send condolences to: www.sinaimortuary.net
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019