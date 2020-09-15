1/1
Jesse H. Ward
Jesse H. Ward

Passed away at the age of 73 years on September 9, 2020. Loving Husband survived by wife Earnestine Ward of 41 years, Children Katrina Martina, Cherita Martina, Qualla Johnson, Jesse I Ward and Devin Ward, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services are Thursday, September 17, 2020 Visitation 12 noon-1:00 pm Funeral 1:00 pm in the chapel of: Serenity Funeral Home 4217 W Fond du lac Ave Milwaukee, WI 53216 414-445-3700 "Serving you with compassion embracing you with tranquility"




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home
4217 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53216
(414) 445 3700
