Klim, Jesse M. Born to Eternal Life May 17, 2019 at the age of 45 years. Beloved Father of Jesse Jr., Dylan and Sonya. Loving Son of Barbara Carmody and Ronald Klim. Dear brother of Angie, Mark (Tiffany) and Becky (Joe) Casper. He will be dearly missed by his special friend Jeanny, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, June 4th at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church (7152 N. 41st ST. Milwaukee) at 4pm. Visitation will be held from 3pm until time of Mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019