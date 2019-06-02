Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Klim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse M. Klim

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jesse M. Klim Notice
Klim, Jesse M. Born to Eternal Life May 17, 2019 at the age of 45 years. Beloved Father of Jesse Jr., Dylan and Sonya. Loving Son of Barbara Carmody and Ronald Klim. Dear brother of Angie, Mark (Tiffany) and Becky (Joe) Casper. He will be dearly missed by his special friend Jeanny, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, June 4th at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church (7152 N. 41st ST. Milwaukee) at 4pm. Visitation will be held from 3pm until time of Mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline