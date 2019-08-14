Services
Jesse N. McCombe

McCombe, Jesse N. Passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved husband and best friend of Katherine for 42 years. Loving father of Jennifer, James (Lisa) and Rebecca (William) Kostopolus. Awesome grandpa of Zachary (Alexis), Ellie, Kate, Jessica, Caitlin, Joshua, Kylie, Nicholas and Maxwell. Amazing brother of Lizbeth (the late David) Rowe and the late Caryl (Fred) Mikkelsen. Further survived by other relatives and many dear friends. Visitation on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 4 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 7 PM. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Wisconsin, Milwaukee Brewers Community Foundation or a appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
