Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Pat's Oak Manor
1804 15th Ave
South Milwaukee, WI
Jessica L. Faust

Jessica L. Faust Notice
Jessica L. Faust

Passed unexpectedly on September 24, 2019 at the age of 31. Beloved daughter of the late Carolin Faust. Big sister of Sarah (Gregory) Phillips. Loving daughter of Phil. Caring other daughter of Angela Seigesmund. Girlfriend of PJ.

Jessica was studying to be a nurse to fulfill her love of helping others. Jessica loved cooking.

The family is hosting a memorial service on SATURDAY, October 5, 2019 at Pat's Oak Manor 1804 15th Ave, South Milwaukee at 12 Noon.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
jsonline