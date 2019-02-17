Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Hoffmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica Lee "Jessi" Hoffmann

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jessica Lee "Jessi" Hoffmann Notice
Hoffmann, Jessica "Jessi" Lee (Nee Lossman) Born into Eternal Life on February 9, 2019. Age 45 years. Loving wife of Todd for 16 years. Loving and devoted mom of Dylan and Kaitlyn. Beloved daughter of Larry and Connie Lossman. Dear daughter-in-law of the late Rose and the late Richard Hoffmann. Loving sister of John (Shellie) Lossman and Sarah Lossman and sister-in-law of Dawn (Kevin) Smith. Dear granddaughter of Clarence and the late Nora Wiemer and the late Dorotha and the late John Wilson. Dear aunt of Gavin, Oliver, Alexandra, Madison, Paris, Brendan, and Sam. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be used for Dylan and Kaitlyn's College Fund would be appreciated. Jessi's spirit will live on through her gift of organ donation. Visitation for Jessi will be held Tuesday, February 19, at the Funeral Home from 3 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 7 PM. Burial will be Wednesday, February 20, at 10 AM at St. Paul's U.C.C. Church Cemetery, 495 St. Augustine Rd., Erin (Please meet at the Cemetery).
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.