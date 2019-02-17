|
Hoffmann, Jessica "Jessi" Lee (Nee Lossman) Born into Eternal Life on February 9, 2019. Age 45 years. Loving wife of Todd for 16 years. Loving and devoted mom of Dylan and Kaitlyn. Beloved daughter of Larry and Connie Lossman. Dear daughter-in-law of the late Rose and the late Richard Hoffmann. Loving sister of John (Shellie) Lossman and Sarah Lossman and sister-in-law of Dawn (Kevin) Smith. Dear granddaughter of Clarence and the late Nora Wiemer and the late Dorotha and the late John Wilson. Dear aunt of Gavin, Oliver, Alexandra, Madison, Paris, Brendan, and Sam. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be used for Dylan and Kaitlyn's College Fund would be appreciated. Jessi's spirit will live on through her gift of organ donation. Visitation for Jessi will be held Tuesday, February 19, at the Funeral Home from 3 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 7 PM. Burial will be Wednesday, February 20, at 10 AM at St. Paul's U.C.C. Church Cemetery, 495 St. Augustine Rd., Erin (Please meet at the Cemetery).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019