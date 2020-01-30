Services
Serenity Funeral Home
4217 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53216
(414) 445 3700
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Galilee Baptist Church
2432 North Teutonia Avenue
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Galilee Baptist Church
2432 North Teutonia Avenue
Jessye E. "Libby" Stamper

Jessye E. "Libby" Stamper Notice
Jessye " Libby" E. Stamper

passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family at the age of 79.

Combined services Mon., Feb., 3, at Greater Galilee Baptist Church; 2432 North Teutonia Avenue; In state: 10:00 am-11:00 am Funeral 11:00 am

Libby is survived by her loving husband, Judge Russell Stamper Sr., 6 siblings, 5 children and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

Services Entrusted to

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
