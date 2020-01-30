|
|
Jessye " Libby" E. Stamper
passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family at the age of 79.
Combined services Mon., Feb., 3, at Greater Galilee Baptist Church; 2432 North Teutonia Avenue; In state: 10:00 am-11:00 am Funeral 11:00 am
Libby is survived by her loving husband, Judge Russell Stamper Sr., 6 siblings, 5 children and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020