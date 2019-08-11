|
|
Flores, Jesus Age 63 years. Tragically left us to soon Aug. 5, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia in 2015. Beloved father of Michael Junck, Marissa Flores, and Elena (Mauricio) Flores-Coto. Dear grandfather of Isabela, Romario, Javier and Mariana. Further survived by other relatives and friends both here and in Mexico. Memorial Gathering Friday, Aug. 16 at Jelacic Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until the Memorial Services and Time of Sharing at 6:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019