|
|
Jill M. Sievert (nee Karow)
Brookfield - At peace April 8, 2020, age 87, wife of the late Richard F. Sievert. Dearest Mother of Pamela Powers, Debra Sievert, Susan (Gary) Horn-Weber, and the late Richard "Chip" (Kris) Sievert. Sister to Bonnie and the late Jack (Diane) Karow. Loving grandmother of Gary Wade, Amanda (Todd), Lorry and Debby. Great- grandmother of Jordan, Noah, William, Jake and Kash. Further survived by other relatives and dear friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Care-Age of Brookfield for their compassionate care. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Mom, you will live in our hearts forever.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020