Jill Susan CzebotarBorn to life on January 12th, 1951, passed on to Eternal Life on November 12th, 2020. Jill leaves behind much loved nephew Jason (Jennifer) Czebotar, niece Jamie (Andy) Lacy, and her fur babies Lily and Beth. Preceded in death by her parents John and Jean (Ehrmann) Czebotar and her brother Jack (Diana) Czebotar. Jill will be missed immensely by all her many cousins and friends. Her quick wit, intelligence, and thoughtfulness were never ending! A Celebration of Life in her honor will be held in spring of 2021.