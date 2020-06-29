Jim CemanEntered God's loving arms on Saturday, June 27, 2020, age 60. Honest, adoring, and kind Husband of Cee Cee for 33 years. Admired Dad and role model of Joanie Ceman (Troy Fredrick) and Chrissie Ceman (boyfriend Jon Jakse). Best Canine Companion Brady "Bradyman". Fellow Disney loving Brother of Rick (Debbie) Ceman. Great coach, teacher, mentor, and friend to everyone he knew. Loved and missed by so many.Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home, on Friday, July 3, 2020, 12-1:45PM. Celebration of Life at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Jude's Children's Research.