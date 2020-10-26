Jim G. Anderson



Clyman - Jim G. Anderson, 59, of Clyman, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer.



Jim was born in Milwaukee to Louis and Lucy Anderson, the sixth born son of nine children. He grew up in the Franklin area and had fond memories of hunting, fishing, and going up north to visit family in the Sturgeon Bay area.



Jim worked hard as a mason tender, laborer, pipe layer and operator and made many friends who he loved talking to. He loved hunting and fishing and riding his Harley. Jim was kind and made friends easily. He will be missed.



He was preceded in death by many loved ones, including infant brother, Peter; mom, Lucy; beloved first wife, Jolene; son, Kirtus; and step-mom, Candy. He is survived by his dad, Louis; siblings, Dale (Kari) Anderson, Jeff (Dar) Anderson, Mitchell Anderson, D. Scott Anderson, Wayne (Michelle) Anderson, Sherri Anderson, and Jon (Erma) Anderson; step-sisters, Jamie Petersen and Jodie Bishop; step-son, Carl (Bibi) Neumann; grandsons, Blake, Blair, and Bodhi; and wife, Peggy.



In lieu of a funeral service, there will be a celebration of Jim's life in 2021, where family and friends can share memories of their dear friend and family member.



Jim's family is eternally grateful for the awesome care Jim received during his battle with cancer from Dr. O'Halloran and all the staff of Watertown hospital, Dr. Eastman, Dr. Schuster, and Dr. Hullett and all the staff at Johnson Creek Cancer Center, Dr. Leal and the staff at Carbone Cancer Center of Madison, and Rainbow Hospice staff who helped Jim pass peacefully and pain-free at home.









