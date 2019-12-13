|
|
Jim "Chico" Haines
Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Maureen "Mo" (nee Morearty). Loving father of John (Mary), Most Reverend Jeffrey R. Haines, Rick (Donna) and Anne Haines (Sean Carroll). Further loved by 13 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim was a devoted employee of Falk Corporation for 39 years. He was a loving husband and father who put God and family first at all times. He is an inductee into the Wisconsin Baseball Hall of Fame and acted with integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field. He modeled this as a teammate in the Langsdorf League and later as a beloved coach to many young men in the New Berlin baseball leagues.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin from 3:30 PM until time of Funeral Mass at 6:30 PM. Interment Saturday 10 AM at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Messmer Catholic schools.
"God bless our team - we stick together."
-Jim "Chico" Haines
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2019