Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
Jim Sierszyn
Jim Sierszyn

Passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 89. Dear husband of the late Georgine (nee Gorske). Father of Jay (Sue), Jim (Sandy), and Juli (Dean) Stenshaug. Grandfather of Allison (Justin), Andrew (Sarah), Stanley, the late Jimmy, Zachary, Adam (Bala), Cassandra (Nick), and Barbie. Great-grandfather of Jordynn, Josiyah, Eli, Adam Jr., Jaymes, Lilli, Violet, and Henry. Also longtime "father/grandfather-figure" to Mark Westerman and his family: Brianna, Lauren, Jacob, and Emberly. Also survived by other relatives including the Evers family, friends, and neighbors.

Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES, 6615 W. OKLAHOMA AVE, on Tuesday, March 17th from 4pm-7pm, followed by the funeral service at 7pm.

Jim made many friends throughout the walk of his life. After graduating from Pulaski HS he joined the Army at age 17 and after three years (of mostly playing baseball on the Base Team) worked at Allen-Bradley. Along with his wife he was the proud owner of Sierszyn's Log Cabin where you could find him behind the bar for nearly 19 years. It was natural then that after "retiring" he served as an usher in both stadiums for the Milwaukee Brewers where for years he welcomed fans to Section 121-122. He was also a longtime member of Milwaukee Lake Lion's Club.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
