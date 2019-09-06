Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Thomas


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Thomas Notice
Jim Thomas

Milwaukee - Jim Thomas (73) passed on 8/13/2019. A graduate of St. Norbert College, he was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Audrey Thomas. He is survived by son Brian Thomas of Milwaukee, daughter Lisa Thomas Jeannotte (James) of Milwaukee, grandchildren Ryann and Dominic Jeannotte, sisters Jean Domanik (Michael) of Georgia and Mary Prevost (Richard) of Arizona, and nieces and nephews. There will be a Mass at St. Mary's Church, Hales Corners for immediate family at a later date.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline