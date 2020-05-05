Jimmie Ray McWaters
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie Ray McWaters

Milwaukee - Jimmie was taken suddenly from us on May 1, 2020 at the age of 78. We have lost such a special man. He was many faces to many people. He was a Master Electrician, Inspector, Teacher, A proud Vet for almost 30 years, and most importantly a good and caring friend.

Survived by companion Mary Koleta, Sister Susan (Chris) Koutsios, Son David, Daughter Deanna, Grandchildren Austin and Tia Marie also loved by nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents.

Special Thanks to 911 and EMS personal and staff of the Emergency dept of Froedtert.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday May 7th 2-6 PM followed by the Service at 6 PM. Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85849092141






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Visitation
2:00 - 6:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
MAY
7
Service
6:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved