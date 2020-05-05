Jimmie Ray McWatersMilwaukee - Jimmie was taken suddenly from us on May 1, 2020 at the age of 78. We have lost such a special man. He was many faces to many people. He was a Master Electrician, Inspector, Teacher, A proud Vet for almost 30 years, and most importantly a good and caring friend.Survived by companion Mary Koleta, Sister Susan (Chris) Koutsios, Son David, Daughter Deanna, Grandchildren Austin and Tia Marie also loved by nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents.Special Thanks to 911 and EMS personal and staff of the Emergency dept of Froedtert.Visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday May 7th 2-6 PM followed by the Service at 6 PM. Join Zoom Meeting