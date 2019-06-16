|
Molnar, Jimmy Alexes Jimmy Alexes Molnar (51), of Brookfield WI, unexpectedly passed away on June 11, 2019. He was born to Joszef and Mary (MacCallum) Molnar on July 11, 1967, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Survived by his daughter, Nyla Cecile Molnar (1), Fiance', Rick Wood, Sister, Annie Molnar-Chevalier, Brother, Joszef Luv. Nephew, Matthew Chevalier, Aunt, Mildred (Millie) Bojtos, and Cousins, George Botjos. and Liz Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary (MacCallum) Molnar, and Joszef Molnar. Jim received his associate of Science in Nursing, from Milwaukee Area Technical College in 1992; Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Marquette University in 1998; Master of Science degree in Nursing from Marquette University in 2001 as an Adult and Acute Care Nurse Practitioner (AACNP); He was Appointed Adjunct Assistant Professor at MSOE in 2007 as well as an Adjunct Faculty Member of Cardinal Stritch University. In 2010, he earned his Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree from Rush University to exemplify his dedication to professional education in the medical field. Jim was honored in 2016 with the Froedtert & Medical College Nurse Practitioner of the Year Award. He served on several committees at Froedtert / MCW and participated in the Focus on Nursing Program for high school students. Professionally, Jim touched the lives of many students, staff, faculty and patients over his 17 years of service at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. He previously served as a Staff RN at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and started his career as a Nurse Intern for Detroit Receiving Hospital. He was a gifted teacher, proceduralist and a fierce patient advocate. Socially, Jim was a kind and caring person who's smile would light up a room. He treated his friends like they were his family and enjoyed spending free time at every moment possible with them. He was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed doing RAGBRAI across Iowa every Summer. A very passionate man to his daughter, his heritage, his friendships and everyone that came into his life. A memorial service is scheduled for June 21, 2019 at Church and Chapel Funeral Home at 380 Bluemound Rd in Waukesha, WI 53188. Visitation will be from 3-6pm and the Service will be from 6-7pm. A Celebration of Life will follow - location to be determined. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that contributions be made in honor of Jim for his Daughter Nyla Cecile Molnar's future educational scholarship at https://fundly.com/jimmy-molnar-s-memorial-our-gift-to-nyla-molnar
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019