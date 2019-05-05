|
Graff, Jimmy R. "Jim" Passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on Saturday, April 27, 2019, age 77 years. He was one of three sons born to Clarence and Marvel (nee VanOoyen) Graff. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Allen (Doris) Graff, his son, Anthony Graff, and his former spouse, Beverly Graff. Jim is survived by his current wife Debra (nee Phillips) Graff, his brother Clarence Graff, sister-in-law Karen Graff, grandson Ryan Graff, cherished nephews Brian and Dennis (Vanessa) Graff with daughters Layla, Macy, and Ava; special brother-in-law to Robert (Bertha) Phillips, Peggy (Theodore) Uribe, Craig (Carol) Phillips, and Todd Thiemer. Further survived by other nieces and nephews: Diane, Karen, Nancy, Steve, Mario, Antony, Shannon, Ryan, Samuel (April), Scott (Kristen), and many dear friends in Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Florida. A special thank you to Carrie Magnarini, Jim's hairdresser, for many years helping Jim to look his best. Jim was a proud retiree from the Teamsters Local #200, as an over-the-road truck driver for over 30 years. He had a great love of animals, especially his dogs, Dusty, Bingo, and little Mac. He thoroughly enjoyed playing cribbage and the slot machines. Memorials honoring his name are encouraged to the . A celebration honoring Jim's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019