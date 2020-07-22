Jina Kizivat

Jina KizivatPassed away with her family by her side July 20, 2020 at the age of 45 after a fierce battle with leukemia. Loving mother of Bree (Joe) Baltazar and Daniella Sturgeon. Beloved daughter of Jill Kizivat and Jeff (Linda) Kizivat. Dear sister of Jaden, Jonathan, and Joshua Kizivat. Special niece of Jeff Engel. Further survived by aunts, uncles, and many special relatives and friends.Jina was kind-hearted and loved her family with all her heart and soul.Private family celebration of her life. Condolences or memorials for Jina's daughters may be sent in her name to Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home.