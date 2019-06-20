|
|
Knaak, Jo Ann "Well, I guess it had to happen sometime," was her reply after the doctors told her that she would be leaving this earth. Jo Ann Knaak, of Milwaukee, WI, passed away June 6, 2019 at her home-away-from-home in The Villages, FL. Jo Ann was as quick with a joke as she was with a golf club. Her humor (and swing) could catch even savviest players off guard. She was gorgeous and elegant and took over any room she entered. From her visor to her sunglasses, to her belt and socks and shoes, everything was coordinated impeccably. She was always ready for anything, especially a lucky round of "Bingo" with her close friends. Jo Ann adored her family, but especially her five granddaughters. She beamed when she spoke of them and loved when they were able to spend time together. Jo Ann would show her love with cooking, which must have been a whole lot since all her meals were enough to feed a small army. The leftovers would be shared with her beloved dog, Sparky, if he hadn't filled up on his own cheeseburger already. She is survived by her children; Guy (Mary), Jodi (Mike), Patti and Todd; granddaughters, Ashley (Evan), Alexis, Lauren, Jenna (Taylor), Sam (Aaron), and great-grandsons, Eli and Ian. A celebration of life will be held in Milwaukee, WI, on September 1, 2019 with more details to come.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2019