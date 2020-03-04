|
|
Jo Ann Koch
(nee Meloy) Died peacefully on Tuesday March 3, 2020. Age 92. Loving mother of David (Terri) and Susan (Brad) Audley. Dear grandmother of Michael (Laura), Angela, Amy and Alissa. Great-grandmother of Zachary. She is also survived by her siblings Walter (Mary Ann) Meloy, Susan (Chick) Vladuchick, Thomas A. (Tracy) Meloy and their families. Preceded in death by her life partner Howard Schroeder. She will be missed by other relatives and friends.
Private service for the family will be held.
Donations can be made to Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha or AngelsGrace Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020