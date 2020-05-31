Jo Ann M. Makarewicz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Ann M. Makarewicz

West Allis - (nee Borcyczkowski) May 1, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Preceded in death by her husband Frank and brothers Edward, Richard and Adrian Borcyczkowski. Survived by her children Debra Baker, Kenneth, Paul, Frank Jr and Suzanna (Kristopher Pollari) Weis, grandchildren Andrew and Christian Makarewicz and Nathaniel and Melanie Weis and beloved brother Howard Borcyczkowski. Further survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.

Family, friends, animals & music were her passions. With a heart of gold, she spent her entire life giving to others, never asking for anything in return. Her love was without prejudice & boundaries. May her journey be peaceful, filled with lots of music & chocolates along the way. In her memory, donations to the Humane Society suggested. Celebration of Life planned for the future.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 31 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved