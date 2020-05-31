Jo Ann M. MakarewiczWest Allis - (nee Borcyczkowski) May 1, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Preceded in death by her husband Frank and brothers Edward, Richard and Adrian Borcyczkowski. Survived by her children Debra Baker, Kenneth, Paul, Frank Jr and Suzanna (Kristopher Pollari) Weis, grandchildren Andrew and Christian Makarewicz and Nathaniel and Melanie Weis and beloved brother Howard Borcyczkowski. Further survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.Family, friends, animals & music were her passions. With a heart of gold, she spent her entire life giving to others, never asking for anything in return. Her love was without prejudice & boundaries. May her journey be peaceful, filled with lots of music & chocolates along the way. In her memory, donations to the Humane Society suggested. Celebration of Life planned for the future.