Jo-Ellen "Jo" Graf(Nee Keefer) Born in Milwaukee, WI, daughter of Frances Keefer, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 at the of 71yrs. She was preceded in death by her mother Frances and brother William "Bill" Keefer. She leaves behind her loving husband Charles (Chuck) Graf, and brother Robert (Bob) Keefer. She was an amazing Mother to Shari (Curtis) Searcy, & Christy (Rod) Boone and their many friends. Her niece Lisa (Rob) Brooks loving calls her a second mom. Nephew Karstan Keefer was a treasure as the only boy of the group. She couldn't have been more proud of her grandchildren Tony, T.J. (Kayla), Mikey (Cassandra) , Marquis (Lety) and Angie. She had 9 great grandchildren who she treasured with all of her heart.Jo always had a joke or two ready for anyone who would listen more commonly known as "Jo Jokes". She often shared candy and once she found your favorite brand she would make sure to have some ready for you. She enjoyed crafting such as Crocheting and Ceramics and making tie blankets for loved ones. Trivia was a favorite of hers and she's made many friends while playing at BW3's. She was an avid reader who loved to share her love of books with you.A visitation will be held on July 25, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 11 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 12 Noon. Her family would love to hear your best memories and photos you have. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of her favorite charities St Jude Children's Hospital.