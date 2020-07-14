1/
Jo-Ellen "Jo" Graf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo-Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo-Ellen "Jo" Graf

(Nee Keefer) Born in Milwaukee, WI, daughter of Frances Keefer, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 at the of 71yrs. She was preceded in death by her mother Frances and brother William "Bill" Keefer. She leaves behind her loving husband Charles (Chuck) Graf, and brother Robert (Bob) Keefer. She was an amazing Mother to Shari (Curtis) Searcy, & Christy (Rod) Boone and their many friends. Her niece Lisa (Rob) Brooks loving calls her a second mom. Nephew Karstan Keefer was a treasure as the only boy of the group. She couldn't have been more proud of her grandchildren Tony, T.J. (Kayla), Mikey (Cassandra) , Marquis (Lety) and Angie. She had 9 great grandchildren who she treasured with all of her heart.

Jo always had a joke or two ready for anyone who would listen more commonly known as "Jo Jokes". She often shared candy and once she found your favorite brand she would make sure to have some ready for you. She enjoyed crafting such as Crocheting and Ceramics and making tie blankets for loved ones. Trivia was a favorite of hers and she's made many friends while playing at BW3's. She was an avid reader who loved to share her love of books with you.

A visitation will be held on July 25, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 11 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 12 Noon. Her family would love to hear your best memories and photos you have. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of her favorite charities St Jude Children's Hospital.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved