Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sandusky United Methodist Church
E3317 Sandusky Road
Hillpoint, WI
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Sandusky United Methodist Church
E3317 Sandusky Road
Hillpoint, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Peace United Methodist Church
12860 West North Avenue
Brookfield, WI
Joaileen "Jo" Prouty


1917 - 2019
Joaileen "Jo" Prouty Notice
Joaileen "Jo" Prouty

Wauwatosa - Born May 17,1917 passed into eternal life on December 19, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at the age of 102. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at Sandusky United Methodist Church, E3317 Sandusky Road in Hillpoint, WI 53937. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m., service at 11 a.m. with internment and luncheon to follow. A memorial service will be held in Brookfield, WI on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow at Peace United Methodist Church, 12860 West North Avenue, Brookfield 53005. The family requests memorials to either church in lieu of flowers. For more information, please log on to the Church and Chapel website at churchandchapel.com/obituaries.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020
