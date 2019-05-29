|
Bender, JoAlice (Nee Connor) Passed away peacefully, Sunday May 19, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved Mother of Geoffrey Bender and Ethan (Donna) Bender. Devoted Grandmother of Joyce Deniece Jordan, Geoffrey Jordan, Nictoria Brown, Celia Bender and Rachel Bender. Great-grandmother of Jaylen Miller. Dear Sister of Clara New, Patricia (Dean) Lawson, Carla (Robert) Allison, Donald (Delores) Watson, James Richard Conner and the Late Conneye Bailey, Ronald Watson, Evelyn Marie (Donald) Hicks and Carl Watson. Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday June 1, 2019 11-12:45PM. Funeral Service 1PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019