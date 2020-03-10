|
Joan A. Claas
Menomonee Falls - Was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved mother of Debra (Barth) Eastlick, Donald, Julie (David) Kugler and son-in-law, Tim (Melody) Koeller. She is further survived by sister, Rita Stuettgen, seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and one Great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Jerry Claas; daughter, Jean Koeller and sister, Delores Fritsche.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at the Schramka Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, from 9:30AM until the time of the 10:30AM Funeral Mass at St. Mary Parish, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave. Burial will immediately follow at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020