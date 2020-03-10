Services
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-0330
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Parish
N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Parish
N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery
Joan A. Claas

Menomonee Falls - Was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved mother of Debra (Barth) Eastlick, Donald, Julie (David) Kugler and son-in-law, Tim (Melody) Koeller. She is further survived by sister, Rita Stuettgen, seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and one Great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Jerry Claas; daughter, Jean Koeller and sister, Delores Fritsche.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at the Schramka Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, from 9:30AM until the time of the 10:30AM Funeral Mass at St. Mary Parish, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave. Burial will immediately follow at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
