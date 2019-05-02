Services
Joan A. Handler

Joan A. Handler Notice
Handler, Joan A. (Nee Miller) April 30, 2019, age 92. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Walter J. Dear mother of Rick (Lynn) Handler and the late Gayle Lyons. Mother-in-law of Skip Hahn and Gordon Lyons. Grandmother of Elizabeth Handler and Kathryn (Shane) Engelking. Great-grandmother of Sharada. Step-grandmother of Sonya Lyons. Step-great-grandmother of Anne Marie and Michael Lyons. Service at Alexian Village Chapel of the Holy Spirit, 9301 N. 76th St., Milwaukee, on Saturday, May 4 at 11:00 AM, with fellowship to follow. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to the Alexian Village of Milwaukee Employee Scholarship Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2019
