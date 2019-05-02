|
|
Handler, Joan A. (Nee Miller) April 30, 2019, age 92. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Walter J. Dear mother of Rick (Lynn) Handler and the late Gayle Lyons. Mother-in-law of Skip Hahn and Gordon Lyons. Grandmother of Elizabeth Handler and Kathryn (Shane) Engelking. Great-grandmother of Sharada. Step-grandmother of Sonya Lyons. Step-great-grandmother of Anne Marie and Michael Lyons. Service at Alexian Village Chapel of the Holy Spirit, 9301 N. 76th St., Milwaukee, on Saturday, May 4 at 11:00 AM, with fellowship to follow. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to the Alexian Village of Milwaukee Employee Scholarship Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2019