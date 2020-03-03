Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
Joan A. Miller

Joan A. Miller Notice
Joan A. Miller

Milwaukee - (nee Fischer) Born to Eternal Life Monday, March 2, 2020. Age 66. Dear cousin of Darlene Tillman. Further survived by Kay Voss and her children, Lynn, Dean, Dale, Don and David; her dear friends, Nancy Kresse and Kim Nelson; and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Loretta Fischer; her brother, Glenn Fischer; Darlene's husband, Richard; and Darlene's brother and Kay's husband, Don.

Joan was born in Milwaukee on May 12, 1953 to Robert and Loretta Fischer and graduated from Washington High School in 1971. She owned the advertising agency, Miller Marketing. Joan was a kind, giving and loving soul who will be missed by all who knew her.

Private Family Services Pinelawn Memorial Park, Wauwatosa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , St. Jude's Hospital or Tosa Cares and would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
