Nordberg, Joan A. (Nee Steckel) Born to Eternal Life on Wed. Apr. 3, 2019, age 96. Beloved wife for 71 years of the late Bruno V. Nordberg. Loving mother of William (Christine) Nordberg, Richard (Kathleen) Nordberg, Mary Jo (Randall) Conklin, Jean Cobb, and John Nordberg. Proud grandmother of Katherine ( Brandon ) Luisier, Linnea, Peter, Anna, and William Nordberg; Brian (Min), Kevin (Jennifer), and Jeffrey Nordberg. Special great-grandmother of Parker, Cobie and Madelyn Nordberg; Oliver and Arwin Luisier. Aunt to Craig (Judy) Mosier, Sandra (Elroy) Streich, Marilyn Burke, Anne (Allen) McKie, Robert (Diane) O'Connor and Carol (Frederick) Riesmeyer. Preceded in death by parents Alice Jones and Adrian Joseph Steckel, sisters Jean O'Connor and Elizabeth Steckel, and nephew Dennis O'Connor. Born in Sheboygan , WI on Oct. 30, 1922. Joan went to Solomon Juneau High School where she met her future husband Bruno. They married Aug. 17, 1946. Joan attended Marquette University and worked at Allis Chalmers. Visitation is Sat. Apr. 27 at 10AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at Alexian Village-Chapel of the Holy Spirit, 9301 N 76th St Milwaukee 53223. Private internment will be at Forest Home Cemetery . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eye Institute-MCW Office of Development 8701 Watertown Plank Rd Milwaukee 53226. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME Michael Schramka Assoc. eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019