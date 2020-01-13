Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
BENEDICTION LUTHERAN CHURCH
8475 W. Fond Du Lac Ave
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
BENEDICTION LUTHERAN CHURCH
8475 W. Fond Du Lac Ave
Joan Ann Vredingburgh

Joan Ann Vredingburgh

Milwaukee - (nee Cyliax) Born into eternal life on Friday, January 10, 2020. Age 90. Beloved wife of George. Preceded in death by her first husband Robert May. Loving mother of Scott May, Patti (Jim) Marchese, Connie Gooch and Kristine Orozco. Loving stepmom to Charlette Jackson and Claudette (Bob) Christenson. Doting grandmother to Nicole, Robert, Lynn, Luke, Meghan, Ann, Mike and Mary. Loving great-grandmother of Landon and Grayson. She will be missed by her sisters and brother, as well as other relatives and friends.

Memorial gathering at BENEDICTION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8475 W. Fond Du Lac Ave, Friday, January 17th, 9:00-11:00 AM. Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Private Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
