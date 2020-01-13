|
|
Joan Ann Vredingburgh
Milwaukee - (nee Cyliax) Born into eternal life on Friday, January 10, 2020. Age 90. Beloved wife of George. Preceded in death by her first husband Robert May. Loving mother of Scott May, Patti (Jim) Marchese, Connie Gooch and Kristine Orozco. Loving stepmom to Charlette Jackson and Claudette (Bob) Christenson. Doting grandmother to Nicole, Robert, Lynn, Luke, Meghan, Ann, Mike and Mary. Loving great-grandmother of Landon and Grayson. She will be missed by her sisters and brother, as well as other relatives and friends.
Memorial gathering at BENEDICTION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8475 W. Fond Du Lac Ave, Friday, January 17th, 9:00-11:00 AM. Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Private Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020