Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Camillus chapel
10200 W Bluemound
Wauwatosa, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Camillus chapel
10200 W Bluemound,
Wauwatosa, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Blonien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan B. Blonien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan B. Blonien Notice
Joan B. Blonien

Wauwatosa - Joan B. Blonien, age 96, passed away on January 4, 2020.

Joan's passion was nursing. She earned nursing degrees from St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond du Lac and Marquette University. She was especially proud of her work as a missionary nurse at Minh-Quy Hospital in Kontum, Vietnam in the 60's. Joan ended her career at Milwaukee Veteran's Hospital. She championed women's issues, liked to knit and have lively discussions about life and God. Her greatest joy was love of family. She will be remembered for her compassion and generosity in the way she helped others. Many who were blessed to know Joan will remember her favorite prayer: "God bless the world; no exceptions!"

She is survived by her brothers David Blonien (Carole) and Charles Blonien (Jean); sister Josella Redmond (Bill); and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her sister Mary Agnes Blonien (Eugene Bleidorn) and brother James Blonien (Marlyn) and her parents Clement L. and Mary K. (Huber) Blonien.

Services for Joan will be held at St. Camillus chapel (10200 W Bluemound, Wauwatosa) on January 28 with visitation from 9am until Mass at 11am.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline