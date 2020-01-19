|
Joan B. Blonien
Wauwatosa - Joan B. Blonien, age 96, passed away on January 4, 2020.
Joan's passion was nursing. She earned nursing degrees from St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond du Lac and Marquette University. She was especially proud of her work as a missionary nurse at Minh-Quy Hospital in Kontum, Vietnam in the 60's. Joan ended her career at Milwaukee Veteran's Hospital. She championed women's issues, liked to knit and have lively discussions about life and God. Her greatest joy was love of family. She will be remembered for her compassion and generosity in the way she helped others. Many who were blessed to know Joan will remember her favorite prayer: "God bless the world; no exceptions!"
She is survived by her brothers David Blonien (Carole) and Charles Blonien (Jean); sister Josella Redmond (Bill); and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her sister Mary Agnes Blonien (Eugene Bleidorn) and brother James Blonien (Marlyn) and her parents Clement L. and Mary K. (Huber) Blonien.
Services for Joan will be held at St. Camillus chapel (10200 W Bluemound, Wauwatosa) on January 28 with visitation from 9am until Mass at 11am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020