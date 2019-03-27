Services
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory
979 N Green Bay Rd
Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 377-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Griesbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan B. Griesbach

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joan B. Griesbach Notice
Griesbach, Joan B. (Nee Fleissner) of Grafton, Found Peace on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Griesbach. Loving mother of Susan (Robert) Katrosits, Daniel (Margot) Griesbach, and Judith (Charles) Koenings. Dear grandmother of Therese (Ricardo Bourbonais) and Matthew Katrosits, Brian (Carla) and David (Leigh) Griesbach, Adam (Melissa) and Jenna Koenings. Great-grandmother of Adrian, Oliver, Liam and Max. Dear sister of Ronald and Franklin Fleissner. Further survived by nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her two brothers, John and Robert Fleissner. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Compassus Hospice Care and McKinley Place Assisted Living Community. Visitation will be at the Grafton Mueller Funeral Home, Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 4:00 PM until the time of Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church (N88 W17658 Christman Rd.), Menomonee Falls. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Compassus Living Foundation or the would be appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now