Joan B. HeyseWauwatosa - (Née Herr) Age 89. Joined her beloved husband of 70 years, Donald, into Eternal Life on Thursday, September 10, 2020, one month after his passing. Loving mother of Lynn Gordon, Stephen Heyse, Susan (David) Matta, Margaret (Jay) Moll, Tim (Linda) Heyse and Barbara (Dale) Tait. Dear grandmother of Sophie Moll, Mara Krueger, Andrea Heyse, Matt Cartmell, Katie (Nate) Gotz, Elizabeth (Bradley) Dunigan and Rebekah Tait. Proud great-grandmother of Alan Gotz. Dear sister of Patricia Dreckmann and Joseph Herr. Joan was very dear to many other family and friends. Joan was also preceded in death by her children, Gregory Heyse, Patrice Heyse and Janice Heyse and her sisters Vivian Berger, Jeanette Moerschel, and Agnes Biskobing.Joan graduated from Messmer High School, where she first met Don. She was very active with the Christian Family Movement and a member of the WAC Health Club-Wauwatosa Branch.Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM, followed by a private family memorial service at 11:00 AM. Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery.