Joan Bartelt SorensonBrookfield - was called home to the Lord on July 6, 2020 at the age of 91.She will be dearly missed by her beloved husband of 69 years, Floyd L. Sorenson; her children Linda (Gary) Baughn and Mark (Lisa) Sorenson; grandchildren Julie Baughn (Jason Hardyman), Mike (Colleen) Baughn, Matthew Sorenson and Daniel Sorenson; great-grandchildren Beau and Emma Hardyman; and many more family and friends.She is reunited in Heaven with her daughter Lori Classen and parents Norman and Viola Bartelt.Joan grew up in Mayville, Wisconsin. She attended UWM where she was a member of Delta Omicron honors music sorority and graduated with a degree in vocal music.She went on to be a vocal music teacher in Oconomowoc, Mayville, and Elmbrook schools for over 20 years.Joan was a longtime member of the American Association of University Women and also was very active with the Juvenile Diabetes Association. She loved golfing, playing bridge, cooking for her family, and singing in church.Above all, Joan will be remembered for her devotion to her family and her love for celebrating the holidays; especially her favorite holiday which was the Fourth of July.Services for Joan will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Becker Ritter Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will take place from 9:30 until 10:45am. Stories of remembrance will be shared from 10:45 until time of prayer service at 11:00am. Private interment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park. A memorial service will also take place at a later date to be determined.Joan's family would like to thank the staff at Elaine's Hope Memory Care and the Lutheran Home for their wonderful care.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Elaine's Hope Memory Care, the Lutheran Home, or the Juvenile Diabetes Association.