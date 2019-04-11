Services
Joan Bauer Notice
Bauer, Joan (Nee Witt) Heaven welcomed Joan home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Reunited with her beloved husband Frank and her loving daughter Ellen. Dear mother of Judy (Rick) Siegel and Jim Bauer. Nana of Tom and Kim (Jay). Great-grandma "GG" of Hayden. Sister of Sally and Brother Ron (Bea). Joan will be missed by other relatives and dear friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 13445 W. Hampton Rd., Brookfield, from 11:30 AM until time of Memorial Service at 1:30 PM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joan's name to are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019
