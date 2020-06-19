Joan Bucher

Joan BucherMilwaukee - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Loving wife of 60 years to Joseph W. Bucher. Cherished mother of Joseph J. (the late Jeanie) Bucher and Rebecca A. (Joseph) Bucher Schmidt. Devoted Busha of Matthew J. Schmidt and Lily P. Bucher. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Joan won numerous awards for beautiful work with stained-glass. Joan retired from teaching after 24 years of service.Memorial Visitation on SATURDAY, June 27, 2020 from 10-12 Noon at the Funeral Home.