Joan C. Bliesner
Joan C. Bliesner

Brown Deer - "Joanie"

(nee Haizel) Found peace on Monday, August 10, 2020 with her dear husband of 64 years, Eddie, at her side. Age 85. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Ellen) Bliesner and Tammy Alexander. Proud grandma of Luke (Sara) Alexander. Great-grandma of Morgan, Logan and Landon. Sister of Sylvia (Arthur) Giesfeldt. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings George, Joe, Eddie, Ruth and Rosemary.

Memorial Gathering at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Sunday, August 30 from 1 - 3:30 PM. Memorial Service at 3:30 PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:30 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
AUG
30
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
