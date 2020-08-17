Joan C. BliesnerBrown Deer - "Joanie"(nee Haizel) Found peace on Monday, August 10, 2020 with her dear husband of 64 years, Eddie, at her side. Age 85. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Ellen) Bliesner and Tammy Alexander. Proud grandma of Luke (Sara) Alexander. Great-grandma of Morgan, Logan and Landon. Sister of Sylvia (Arthur) Giesfeldt. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings George, Joe, Eddie, Ruth and Rosemary.Memorial Gathering at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Sunday, August 30 from 1 - 3:30 PM. Memorial Service at 3:30 PM.