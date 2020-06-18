Joan C. Feely
Wauwatosa - Joan Catherine Feely (née Stier) peacefully passed away on June 10th, 2020 joining her husband Patrick William; the love of her life. Joan was surrounded by her loving children Mary, Pat (Holly), Tim (Lori), Margaret (Jay), Dan, Michael (Jennifer), grandchildren Erin, Brian, Gracie, Mikala, Viktoria, Matthew (Rachel), Andrew (Kerry), Alyssa (Gary), Violet (Joe), Owen, Patrick, Caitlin and great grandchildren McKenzie, Gavin, Harper and Riley. Joan left a legacy of love as big as the ocean. She lived her life creatively and with great compassion for all those she knew. Joan loved her family often rallying her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to spread love and grace. Joan accomplished everything in life she dreamed of doing. A private ceremony was held at St. Joseph's in Wauwatosa with committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials are genuinely appreciated to Marquette University High School (www.muhs.edu) or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org).
"Always give love and you'll get love in return."- J.C.F.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.