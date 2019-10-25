|
|
Joan C. McMahon
Wauwatosa - (nee Spartz) Joined her beloved husband the late John P. McMahon on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Survived by her loving children Maureen, Tom (Donna) and John (Veronica), other family and friends. Visitation Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Bernard's Parish, 1500 Wauwatosa Avenue in Wauwatosa from 8:30 am until time of service at 10:00am. Please see Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services Wauwatosa for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019