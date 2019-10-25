Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan McMahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan C. McMahon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan C. McMahon Notice
Joan C. McMahon

Wauwatosa - (nee Spartz) Joined her beloved husband the late John P. McMahon on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Survived by her loving children Maureen, Tom (Donna) and John (Veronica), other family and friends. Visitation Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Bernard's Parish, 1500 Wauwatosa Avenue in Wauwatosa from 8:30 am until time of service at 10:00am. Please see Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services Wauwatosa for full obituary.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline