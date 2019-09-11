Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Joan C. Zabkowicz Notice
Joan C. Zabkowicz

(Nee Gac), Passed away September 9, 2019, age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph Zabkowicz. Dear mother of Mark and Robert "Bob" (Marcia) Zabkowicz. Also other relatives and friends.

Visiation Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10 - 11 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, (4 blocks south of I-94 on the corner of J and JJ), with Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
